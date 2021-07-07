Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Momo posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,261. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

