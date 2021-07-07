Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1,798.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TriMas by 77.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

