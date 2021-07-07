Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $4.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the lowest is $4.28. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $24.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

GWW opened at $447.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.46. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $304.84 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $185,113,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

