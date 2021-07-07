Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73. Biogen reported earnings per share of $10.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $22.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $33.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

Shares of BIIB opened at $344.89 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.15.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.