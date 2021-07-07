Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.