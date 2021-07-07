Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

