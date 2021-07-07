Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.80. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLT stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,170.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

