Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce $100.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $136.90 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

RCKY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 3,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $357.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.