Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 146.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 1,798.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.