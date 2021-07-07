Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

