Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

