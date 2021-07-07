Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

