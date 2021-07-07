Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33. National Bank has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

