Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAFRY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.50. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.