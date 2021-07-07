Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

