Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Holdings Reduced by Vector Capital Management L.P.

Vector Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,104 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up about 0.8% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vector Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 27.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zuora by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ZUO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 9,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,147. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $131,787.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,488 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

