-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,888 shares of company stock worth $21,425,444. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. 12,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,719. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

