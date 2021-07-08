$0.19 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $85,911.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 4,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $773.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

