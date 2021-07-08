$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth $9,097,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 16,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,409. The firm has a market cap of $478.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

