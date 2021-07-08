$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 259,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,410. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.