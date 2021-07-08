$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 259,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,410. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

