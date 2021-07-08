-$0.35 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.34). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,533. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

