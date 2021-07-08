$0.40 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

