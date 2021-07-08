$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 443,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

