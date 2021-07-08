$0.50 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.98. 103,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,952. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

