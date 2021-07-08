-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Novan posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71. Novan has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

