-$0.60 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.75 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

