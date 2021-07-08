-$0.71 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Atreca also reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atreca by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

