$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.75. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

