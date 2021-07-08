$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,022. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

