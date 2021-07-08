$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

NYSE NSP opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

