$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 107,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,799. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $66.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

