$1.81 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $189.78 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

