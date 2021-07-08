100,000 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

AGGRU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.