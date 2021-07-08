100,000 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

