103,344 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.17% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.