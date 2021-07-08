10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 15,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00.

TXG stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 535,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,638. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.