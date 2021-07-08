$119.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $119.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $475.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.67 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $486.02 million, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.