$122.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $122.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $123.10 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

