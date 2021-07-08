$122.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $122.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $123.10 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
NTB traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
