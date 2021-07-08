$13.65 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $13.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $216.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

