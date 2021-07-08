$147.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $147.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.31 million and the lowest is $132.59 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

