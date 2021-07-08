1,492,614 Shares in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,492,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

