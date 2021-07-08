$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $15.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.03 million to $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SCM opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $248.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

