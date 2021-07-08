16,823 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BATS JPIB opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44.

