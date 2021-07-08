18,117 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

