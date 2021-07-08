$2.52 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.00. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

