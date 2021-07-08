2,378 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,260.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $18,120,778. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

