2,500,000 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,175,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 1.60% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,972. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,646 over the last three months.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.