2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CFO Sells $2,121,693.75 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWOU opened at $43.06 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in 2U by 1,660.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.