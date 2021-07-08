-$3.52 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.31) and the lowest is ($3.73). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

MDGL traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 2,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,619,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

