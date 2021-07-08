31,790 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.24. 84,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,506. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

