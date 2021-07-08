$321.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce $321.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

HXL opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.25. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

